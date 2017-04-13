Weald tennis begins summer league

The first day of the Sussex Summer Doubles Leagues was certainly no April fool’s joke as the Weald Lawn Tennis Club’s two top men’s teams battled against each other in Division 1.

The first team of Timmy Gedin, Bradley Bant, Mo Morsi, and Josh Jones were stretched by the second team of Brett Knell, Alex Jones, Andre Bennett and Louie West, eventually prevailing 3-1 in surprisingly warm and sunny conditions.

Timmy and Mo started went 5-2 up in the first set only to squander two set points on Timmy’s serve and be pegged back and lose 7-5 6-4, with some fabulous netplay from Alex and solid backhands.

The Men’s third team suffered defeat at the hands of Hampden Park second Team. David Shortall and Nick Hill lost both their rubbers against the opposition while Robert and Jamie Slade managed to snatch victory in one of their two rubbers, 3-1 to Hampden Park.