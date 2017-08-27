Nail-biting finish sees Ansty notch up second win of season

In a nail-biting finish in the game against Preston Nomads Ansty notched up their second win of the season.

Set 216 to win the match went to the wire with the winning runs struck with two ball remaining.

Ansty won the toss and asked Nomads to bat first. At the halfway stage they were 128-4 with Tim Moses striking the ball sweetly.

However when he was caught for 55 off the bowling of Glenn Anson by skipper Harry Towler with the score on 140 it was Jeremy Green (42) and Stuart Faith that enabled Nomads to reach 215 all out.

Jake Wilson took 3-13 and Glenn Anson 2-49.

Ansty’s first wicket fell at 11 and the second on 23 but opener Tom Woodall and Jethro Menzies saw the score to 76 when Woodall departed for 20, Ben Towler hit out scoring 20 to help the home side to 187-8 with five overs remaining.

A 36 run partnership between Glenn Anson (10) and Bill Barker gave the home crowd some hope as the score steadily rose.

With two overs left Ansty needed 10 runs.

The next over went for just two and the wicket of Anson so 8 runs were needed off the last over.

The first ball bowled to Barker was a dot but the second went for four. The next was a quickly run two followed next ball by another two and the target was reached. Barker finished not out 26.

2nd XI: The 2nd XI’s trip to the sea ended quickly with Seaford running out winners by 7 wickets.

A lacklustre batting performance was punctuated by a good 34 from Lucy Western, 17 from Harry Chandler and 12 from Jonny Young but Ansty found themselves all out for just 124.

Seaford polished off the runs in just 28 overs losing 3 wickets.

3rd XI: Palmers were the visitors as the 3rd XI, still clinging to promotion hopes, found themselves batting having lost the toss.

The batting struggled against the bowling of Rafi Gul who took 5-13 with Luke Wood finding form hitting 51 supported by Euan Menzies with 21 but the innings closed on 116.

Palmers batting fared worse with just two batsmen in double figures. Adam Butler took 5-19 and Zanzibar Menzies 3-12 as the home side won by 49 runs.

4th XI: The 4th XI travelled the short distance to Bolney and found the going tough losing all 10 wickets for just 44. Ken Chapman top scored with 12 with 4 wickets each from Peter Buck and Liam Richmond.

Bolney’s reply was emphatic knocking off the runs required in 10.3 overs, Alan Lake scoring 30 not out.