Nash and Sussex players to star at Slinfold six-a-side day

Slinfold are hosting a star-studded six-a-side tournament on Saturday in support of Sussex stalwart Chris Nash’s testimonial year.

The Horsham-based batsman is celebrating his landmark career with the club this season with a number of events throughout the year.

Former Tanbridge House School pupil Nash has been a highly successful and important part of Sussex cricket over the years.

Slinfold wanted to acknowledge his achievement and contribute to his charity fundrasing for the Rockinghorse Children’s Charity and the Sussex Cricket Foundation by staging Saturday’s event.

Entry is free with spectators welcome and there will be six teams competing against each other during the day, each team captained by a Sussex professional, expected to be Nash, Jofra Archer, Stiaan van Zyl, Ben Brown, Phil Salt and Harry Finch.

The bar will be open and there will be a barbecue available all day. There is also a raffle with a variety of cricket memorabilia to be won.

Slinfold’s Ben Overton said: “It promises to be a really enjoyable day and Slinfold Cricket Club welcomes visitors and friends of the club to come and support the event.”

Parking will be available at the Red Lyon pub.