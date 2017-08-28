New Zealand Test star Raval hits century in Cuckfield win

New Zealand Test star Jeet Raval hit a century a Cuckfield won their penultimate game of the season away at Bexhill.

Bexhill won the toss at the Polgrove and put visitors, Cuckfield, into bat. Early wickets, both taken by Shawn Johnson, left Cuckfield 7 for 2.

Joe Ludlow batting. Picture by Simon Newstead

Dominic Sear Joined opener Jeet Raval and formed a partnership to recover the situation taking the score to 153 before Sear miscued one looking to up the pace and was caught for 34. Chris Mole joined Raval and both batsmen played freely as Raval passed 100 and was then promptly caught off the bowling of Josh Beeslee. Mole Followed soon after, also to Beeslee.

At 194 for 5, this brought Tom Weston and Harry Clark together and both hit a run-a-ball taking the score to 265 in the 50 overs available. Weston made 49 and Clark 28.

In an eventful first over for Bexhill, Tim Hambridge hit the first two balls from Weston back down the ground for 4, but on the 4th ball was caught by Raval in the slips. Not too long after, Shawn Johnson was bowled by Weston leaving Bexhill 33 for 2. Malcolm Johnson joined Jake Lewis and the pair built a partnership, keeping up with the required run rate. Cuckfield turned to spin and Joe Ludlow got the breakthrough dismissing Lewis for 34 with the score 104 for 3.

Ludlow proceeded to dismiss Haffenden (13) and then take the valuable wicket of Johnson for a well made 71 having taken the total to 178 for 5. Bexhill only added another 23 runs as Ben Candfield took 3, Patterson 1 and a run out sealed victory for Cuckfield in the 46th over. Ludlow took 3/38 and Candfield took 3/38.

Cuckfield 2nd XI v Hellingly 1st XI: Cuckfield won the toss and elected to bat first at home.

Two early wickets, one each for Daniel Pellett and Adam Pie left Cuckfield 21 for 2. Joe White joined opener, Greg Wisdom and the pair added 58 to the score before White (29) was caught off the bowling of Giles Hook.

Wisdom continued to anchor the innings as batting partners came and went with wickets for Hook, Pie and James McDonald.

Wisdom finally succumbed caught off the bowling of Pellett for 67 with the score 182 for 7. Cameos from Matt Wynn (18) and Ed Catt (14*) helped Cuckfield to 216 all out in the 44th over.

Joe White bowled George Hook for 0, but it was to be little comfort as David Rippengal and Greg Devlin put Cuckfield’s bowlers to the sword.

Will Rossiter made the breakthrough, bowling Rippengal for 63, but at 103 for 2, Hellingly were well on the way. Harry Gape joined Devlin and maintained the run rate until Gape was dismissed by Ed Catt for 28. Will Hutchings (18*) and Devlin (80*) proceeded to seal the victory for the visitors in the 33rd over.

Cuckfield 3rd XI v Bolney 1st XI: Bolney won the toss at Cuckfield and put the home team into bat. Jeremy Crampton and Tom Wright opened the batting and started well, but 5 quick wickets, two for Matt Stone and three for Suraj Weerarathne left Cuckfield in a bit of trouble.

Crampton made 53 before becoming Stone’s third victim. The lower order stemmed the flow of wickets as Will Rogers hit 39 and Chris Osborne hit 53 not out to help Cuckfield to 209 for 7 after their 47 overs. Stone took 3/67 and Weerarathne took 3/22 for Bolney.

Jack Best got Cuckfield off to a great start, dismissing Weerarathne for 4, but the rest of the Bolney top order made contributions - Kingsley Morris (26), Jeremy Bushell (32) & Luke Martin (24)Wickets in the middle order for Best, Matt Slinger and Tim Mole stunted the Bolney March, but Matt Stone kept all results in play as he hit 46 not out as Bolney completed their 43 overs with 206 for 8, tantalisingly just 4 runs short of victory. Best took 3/37 for Cuckfield.

Cuckfield 4th XI v Roffey 3rd XI: Cuckfield won the toss and elected to field first at Faygate. An early wicket for Rodney Candfield bowling Tim Danehay for a duck got the right start. Kyle Fairs joined Matt Howell and the pair built a partnership before the introduction of Dom Seed accounted for Howell for 20.

Wickets then fell regularly and after Candfield bowled Fairs for a well made 48, the innings never really had any impetus. Seed picked up three more wickets to finish with 4/23 as Roffey finished their 28 overs with 116 for 8. Candfield bowled 20 overs, taking 3/25.

In the Cuckfield reply, the visitors recovered from an early wicket as Iain Pringle (26) and Andy Middleton (25) played the foundations. This left Keith Rogers (34*) to steer Cuckfield to victory in the 33rd over.