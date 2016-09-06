Ardingly College’s Branagan follows in Team GB’s footsteps by winning hockey gold

Ardingly College student Ciara Branagan, from Haywards Heath, has followed in the footsteps of the GB Ladies Hockey Team at the Olympics by winning a gold medal in the UK Schools Games, on September 1-4.

The Upper Sixth pupil and 1st XI forward was representing one of three England Under 17 hockey teams and her team, England Red, were victorious, with Ciara also scoring a great goal in one of the earlier matches.

The Schools Games, held at Loughborough University, are an intense four-day multi-sport competition, modelled on the Olympic Games, with sports including athletics, swimming, cycling and gymnastics for the very best athletes in the United Kingdom.

Ciara’s triumph was the culmination of a nine month programme of training and trials.

Ardingly College student Ciara Branagan

