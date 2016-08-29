Burgess Hill Runners travel to Dorset for Bad Cow weekend

A handful of Burgess Hill Runners travelled to Dorset last weekend for the “Bad Cow” weekend.

With a marathon and half marathon on the first day and a marathon and 10k on the second day, it allowed some of the more hardcore runners to run two races in one weekend.

Steve collects his 3rd place award at the Bad Cow (courtesy: Nat Bird) PXdjEDP5Nj_55R_2ld6A

Neil Dawson took on the two marathons and finished them in impressive times of 4:25:07 and 5:07:00.

Also choosing two marathons were Nick Dawson (5:05:40, 5:39:00) and Philippe Ecaille (5:29:00 & 5:39:00). Philippe also claimed a “black belt” for his completion of all six races in this long distance series.

Steve Bird was able to finish 3rd in the 10k with a time of 43:25 the day after his 1:47:10 half marathon. Catherine Kempton also ran the half and the 10k with times of 2:07:30 and 54:42 along with Marie Carey (2:27:31 & 1:00:17). John Carey completed the half in 2:28:58.

Joe Beesley clocked a superb time of 1:34:59 at the Henfield Half Marathon along with Matt Cawthra in 1:55:27 and Oliver Dewdney in 2:08:45.

Burgess Hill finished joint first at the “Hornet Stinger” in Hove last Sunday.

James Collins finished in first place in the hilly 9.5km trail race with an impressive time of 35:47. Gary Woolven also scored maximum points with his time of 39:31.

Jo Bryce and Kirsty Armstrong were 2nd and 5th ladies respectively with times of 42:42 and 46:16. Also scoring top points were Annette Maynard (48:46) and Miranda Skinner (48:54).

