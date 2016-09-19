Four top 10 finishes for Haywards Heath Harriers in Hove Prom 10k

In the Sussex Grand Prix Hove Prom 10k on Sunday, there were some great performances from the Haywards Heath Harriers who took four of the top 10 places.

In the ninth staging of the race, a two flat and fast lap course along the promenade, new Harrier John Kettle clocked a brilliant 33.51, closely followed by Glenn Driver in 33:56. Also in the top 10 were James Skinner (34:10) and Marcus Kimmins (35:21). Naomi Cikalo was first female Harrier in 45:04.

Full results

36:27 Tom Mullen, 38:08 Andy Guy, 38:53 Will Herbert, 39:52 Jason Russell, 43:23 Richard Cole, 44:33 Graham Jenner, 44:47 Carl Bicknell, 45:04 Naomi Cikalo, 45:15 Bryan Tiller, 56:50 Peter Cobbett.

Elsewhere, Michael Burke ran 1:28.55 in the Reigate Half Marathon, with Matt Quinton (1:33.13) and Oliver Farr (1:48.18) also running well. Chris Glanfield took on the Swansea 10k (48:00), Ben Gibson was second in the Fiducia Dedham Run also over 10km in 34:49 and Kim Lo also was first home in the Valley Challenge, an 8.2 mile multi-terrain race from East Dean.

Clair parkrun

On Saturday in the Clair parkrun where the Harriers had an impressive 18 runners, junior Daniel Blain took victory with his impressive time of 18:58. Isobel Russell was fifth lady in a great new personal best of 22:12.

Open Cross-Country run - Hickstead

Haywards Heath Harriers are holding their annual Open Cross-Country run at the All England Jumping Course, Hickstead, West Sussex on Sunday 9th October. This West Sussex Fun Run League event includes races for all ages:

- School year 4 and below - 700m

- School years 5 & 6 - 1000m

- Under 16s - 1600m

- Senior (over 16s) - 8 km

Full facilities, including refreshments are available at the course. The course for all runners will be within the Jumping Course boundaries and is fully marshalled. We welcome runners of all abilities. Visit www.haywardsheathharriers.co.uk for more information.

