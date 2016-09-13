Mid Sussex Triathlon Club: Recent News & Charity Donations

Members of the club have been competing in all sorts of events from Channel Swims to Olympic Distance and full Ironman Triathlons, abroad in Austria and France, and within the UK.

The club also staged its annual Triathalon Festival at Ardingly Reservoir over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Doug Mac Taggart - Vichy Ironman. Mid Sussex Triathlon Club. FQl_ZQqdfeENH7doRjR0

Bank Holiday weekend 27th - 31st August

Triathlons

Doug Mac Taggart competed in the Vichy Ironman at Vichy in France completing the course in 12.41.29, whilst Andrew Biggs participated in the Olympic Distance Triathlon at Chateau Chantilly just outside Paris in a time of 2.53.19. This is part of the Castle Triathlon series where triathlons are held at scenic castle locations such as Hever and Cholmomdeley Castles, Castle Howard and Chateau de Chantilly.

Charity Channel Swim

Gunter Eifler at Ironman Weymouth. Mid Sussex Triathlon Club. kNVV9ZpMX9fNAPcf6Ncu

Phil Couch and David Shepherd set off to swim the English Channel on the 31st August in calm and sunny conditions. At the half way stage they were on course for a 10-12hour crossing, however as they approached the French coast, the wind picked up and the sea became very rough, and eventually they had to abandon their swim challenge. David though obviously very disappointed said, “We may not have made it the whole distance, but we gave everything and, most importantly, everyone got back safely”. Despite the failure to complete the crossing, Phil was delighted to report that he had raised over £1000 for their chosen charity Asthma UK.

Club Triathlon Festival at Ardingly Reservoir

This event attracted 37 club participants in either Olympic Distance or Middle Distance events. In the Olympic Distance event Neil Giles was first in 2.23.26 with Mike Jaffe second in 2.33.00. Rachael Baker was first woman home in 2.44.20, with Emma Jaffe second in 3.09.02. Gunter Eifler was first in the Middle Distance event in 4.56.23, with Steve Alden second in 4.59.10. Laurie Anderson was the first woman in 5.43.53 with Lisa Stephenson second in 6.02.06. The profit of about £550 from the entry fees for the event was donated to Chailey Heritage.

4th September European Middle Distance Triathlon Championships at Walshee, Tirol, Austria

Helen Graham at Weymouth. Mid Sussex Triathlon Club. FwwE04Ff8f4CEBYsISa-

Kate McTear went to Walshsee in the Tirol to compete in the European Middle Distance Championships, coming an excellent second in her 20-24 age group with a highly commendable time of 4.59.41. Kate was delighted that all the training hours had finally paid off.

River Dart 10km Swim

David Ricketts and Rob Southern swam in this extremely popular event, with David finishing on 2.25.30 and Rob not far behind with a time of 2.39.11.

10th September Vitruvian Middle Distance Triathlon at Rutland Water

Jim & Helen Graham Weymouth. Mid Sussex Triathlon Club. eEKKhUGUmgJnaOEN1DBq

Matt Critchley, Julienne Stuart-Colwill and Claire Hunt travelled to Rutland Water for the Vitruvian Middle Distance Triathlon with Matt finishing in 5.38.22, Julienne in 6.11.29 and Claire in 7.32.47.

11th September Weymouth Ironman

Gunter Eifler competed in the full Ironman distance completing the course in 11.38.15. This placed him 28th in the 40-44 age group. Meanwhile as a wedding anniversary celebration, husband and wife team Drs Jim and Helen Graham competed in the Middle Distance event (70.3) with Jim completing the course in 5.38.32 and Helen in 7.39.54. Ed Cockill also competed in his first ever 70.3 event, completing the course in an impressive 5.38.48 and a 44th place in his age group. He commented that he could not have asked for a better day.

18th September: Ironman Wales Tenby

A contingent of members including Trevor Moore, Colin Chambers, Sharona Harrington, Doug Mac Taggart and Jim Graham will be going to Tenby to compete on Sunday. This event along with the Weymouth 70.3 is part of Jim’s training for the iconic World Ironman Championships in Kona, Hawaii on 8th October.

Bodiam Castle Triathlon

Kate McTear 2nd at European Midddle Distance Championships. Mid Sussex Triathlon Club. yTp7Jz6RCbRBXPrhGdgd

Three club members, Jo Fleming, Callum Murray and Lawrence Wintergold competed in the Bodiam Castle Triathlon on Sunday 11 September, featuring a spectacular 450m swim in the castle moat.

With a 21.25k cycle through the beautiful lanes and by-roads of East Sussex and a 5k run along farm tracks and a river bank, the four-square outline of the castle always in sight on the horizon, this is surely one of the most scenic and attractive of all local triathlons, and was enhanced by the day’s brilliant weather.

Lawrence led the MSTC contingent home, and won his age group into the bargain, with a highly impressive 1.08.14, and 11th place out of 238 in the overall standings. Jo was on course for a good time when he discovered on leaving the first transition that he had punctured. Keeping his calm, he returned to transition for a lightning tyre change, but confusion over his start time meant that his final time had not been confirmed at time of writing. Callum was happy with a time of 1.22.19 and 93rd place.

Swimming round the moat of a medieval castle is a privilege that few get to experience. With apologies to the giant carp that live there for the intrusion of 250 neoprene-clad, splashing, thrashing triathletes into their normally serene lives, it’s one that is to be highly recommended.

