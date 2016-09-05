New champions at Hurstpierpoing Bowls Club

David Green and Chris Thomas changed the face of Hurstpierpoint bowls club on finals day both becoming first time singles champions, the first time the club have had two first time champions for many years.

David defeated another first time finalist Roger Smith and Chris overcame defending champion Jenny Goodman in an adsorbing and close match.

The day opened with the Men’s handicap pairs and the Mixed handicap pairs on rinks 5 & 6 three hours later Kristien Bergreen & David Green emerged as winners over new bowler Grant Knight and Fred Reynolds and the mixed pairs provided new holders with Linda Witcher & David Burrows defeating past winners Jenny Goodman & Keith Jackson who failed to make inroads into the handicap.

The ladies endeavour found Julie Sewell up against Fiona Smithson and after some fine bowling Julie took her first steps on to the honours board with a 21-14 victory.

David Bunyan took the coveted rose bowl defeating Bob Marshall 21-18 in the backbone final also putting his name on the honours board for the first time.

The ladies yard stick found former winner Anne Sayers up against Val Cox and after a titanic struggle Val claimed the Ruby cup 19-17 the cup named after the late Ruby Arthorne. Val another first time winner.

The mixed open draw Creaton Cup was an all male affair with vice captain Tony Gough picking up the first of his two cups defeating Dave Burrows in three sets and then picking up the handicap two wood cup 21-19 against Chris White.

Chris went onto defeat Brian Truran 21-13 in the three wood handicap.

The ladies two wood handicap saw Linda Witcher receive her second cup of the day defeating Anthea Leaney 21-8.

The men’s four wood handicap pitted secretary Tony Lank against competition organiser Mike Thornhill. Mike attempting to record his first win in his ninth club final slipped to a 21-10 defeat against Tony who was in rampant form.

The ladies four wood handicap gave Chris Thomas her first victory of the day overcoming a determined Jo Kaddish 21-11.

The men’s and ladies championship finals were held simultaneously, the first to finish was the men with David Green coming home convincingly 21-9 to take the crown for the first time.

The ladies final was a much closer affair with Chris & Jenny swapping the lead several times before Chris finally crossed the line to claim the title for the very first time.

