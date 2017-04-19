Philander injury blow hits Sussex

Sussex overseas star Vernon Philander will be out for two to three weeks with a groin injury sustained in the loss to Kent.

The setback prevented him from bowling in some of the first innings and all of the second.

Philander is due to return to South Africa this week for rest, recovery and rehabilitation.

A SCCC spokesman said: “We are pleased that he will return to Hove to be available for the remaining four Specsavers County Championship matches of his agreed contract with the club, beginning with the match against Durham on Sunday, May 21, finishing in the middle of June.

“He will now however be unavailable for Sussex’s Royal London One-Day Cup campaign.”

