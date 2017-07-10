Raval hits century, but Cuckfield held to a draw

New Zealand Test start Jeet Raval hit a century as Cuckfield were held to a draw by Horsham on Saturday.

Cuckfield skipper, Josh Hayward won the toss and elected to bat first.

It was early blood for Horsham as Jonny Whiting and Mika Ekstrom picked up a wicket each to leave Cuckfield 43 for 2 with Ludlow and Sear back in the hutch. Raval was joined by Weston and the momentum swung back Cuckfield’s way as the pair put on 52 before Weston was caught behind of Michael Munday for 22. Raval had passed 50 and continued to accumulate as partners came and went, all falling victim to the leg-spin of Munday. Raval was finally out for a masterful 109 from 129 balls including 14 fours with the score 183 for 7.

This saw Nick Patterson come to the crease and he proceeded to use his range of shots to maximum effect hitting 34* from 31 balls. This, along with a cameo of 13* from Hayward helped Cuckfield to 247 for 9 from 58 overs.

Ryan Maskell and Rhys Beckwith opened for Horsham and while Beckwith played watchfully Maskell went on the offensive hitting Thorpe for 10 off his first over. It would be his undoing though and Thorpe trapped him lbw in his next over for 10.

Michael Thornely joined Beckwith and Cuckfield turned to their left arm spinners to try to get the breakthrough. Hayward dismissed Beckwith lbw for 26 at 63 for 2 and then Billy Meboroh-Collinson accounted for Thornely (27) before Hayward chipped in with three more wickets to leave Horsham reeling at 69 for 6. With 27 overs left to bat, Horsham shut up shop and batted out for the draw. Try as they might, Cuckfield could not tease out any more wickets as the visitors ended their innings 121 for 6 after 52 overs, with the game ending a very boring draw.

ECB U19 T20: Cuckfield Cavaliers v Hurst 1717

Hurst 1717 won the toss at Cuckfield and elected to bat first. Joe White opened up down the hill and took a wicket with his first ball, trapping Akshaj Krishnan lbw. Ben Tunley followed soon after, caught by Sam Candfield, also off White. Ted Bloomfield looked to add some impetus to the innings and hit a quick-fire 18 before also being caught by Candfield, this time off the bowling of Matt Denyer.

Denyer then dismissed Oliver Wykes, stumped by Ben John to leave the 1717s 30/4. Candfield replaced White and Lottie Palmer-Brown replaced Denyer, but wickets continued to fall as both bagged a brace before White came back to take the final wicket and bowl the visitors out for 73 in the 15th over. White took 3/13.

George Galbraith-Gibbons and Ben John set about the chase with purpose for the Cavaliers and proceeded to knock off the runs inside 10 overs to win by 10 wickets. Galbraith-Gibbons hit 30 from 25 balls including 4 fours and Ben John hit 38 from 30 balls including 3 fours and 2 sixes. Next game is at Hurst on Friday 14 July at 6pm.

Cuckfield 2nd XI v Rottingdean 1st XI

Cuckfield won the toss at Falmer Road and elected to field first. Jamie Hutchings took two early wickets leaving the home team 9 for 2. James Bergin joined Mohammad R(Mushtaq) Islam and the pair consolidated until Islam (16) was caught behind off the bowling of Chris Taylor. Hutchings then picked up two more quick wickets to leave Rottingdean 38 for 5.

Bergin continued to anchor the innings while wickets fell at the other end, one each for Catt and Morris and a second for Taylor. Bergin (54) was the last wicket to fall, caught by Bowman off Taylor, as Edenbridge were bowled out for 154 in 49 overs. Hutchings took 4/45 and Taylor 3/33.

Cuckfield got off to a good start as Greg Wisdom and Joe Cambridge took the score to 49 before Cambridge was stumped for 21 off the bowling of Cox. Jack Bowman joined Wisdom and the pair added 41 until Wisdom was trapped lbw by George Ledden for 22. Bowman fell for 28 soon after, also lbw to Ledden. Darren Senadhira hit 26 before becoming Ledden’s third victim, but at 129 for 5, the hard work had been done. A run out and a fourth wicket for Ledden left Chris Taylor (16*) and Jamie Hutchings (10*) to bring the game home for Cuckfield by 3 wickets in the 45th over. Ledden took 4/30.

Cuckfield 3rd XI v Edenbridge 1st XI

Cuckfield won the toss and put Edenbridge into bat at home. Chris Osborne took the first five wickets to leave the visitors 23 for 5. Sam Candfield came on to replace Osborne and proceeded to run through the rest of the Edenbridge order to bowl them out for 59 in the 28th over. Osborne took 5/17 and Candfield took 4/11.

Cuckfield lost two early wickets in the chase, but 20 from Ben Caidan, 16* from Sam Candfield and 10* from Piers Harrison saw the home side win in the 12th over.

Cuckfield 4th XI v Edenbridge 2nd XI

Edenbridge won the toss and put Cuckfield into bat at Blossoms Park. Dan Tuner (27) and Nathan Buckeridge (18) started well, but wickets fell regularly. At 4 down, Tommy Watson and Will Rogers came together and frustrated the Edenbridge bowlers.

Rogers played a now familiar role of solid stroke play while Watson rained down sixes on the adjacent skate park. Watson was caught for 66 off Tim Cox who proceeded to take two more quick wickets.

Will Rogers carried his bat with 59* as Cuckfield declared 212 for 8 in the 47th over.

Alan Joyce and Jon Woodman got the reply off to a good start before Dan Turner dismissed Joyce for 28. Woodman continued to accumulate runs, but Watson took the next four wickets to keep Cuckfield in contention. Nick Ward joined Woodman and the pair took the home side to within 20 runs of victory. Unfortunately Watson suffered a knee injury and while the players waited for an ambulance to the him from the pitch, the game was abandoned. Ward finished with 20* and Woodman 96*. Watson took 4/64.