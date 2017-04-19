Robson on trial with Sussex - and may play for Middleton

Sussex Cricket are giving batsman Angus Robson a season-long trial.

Reports in some quarters said the county had signed Robson, who was released by mutual consent from Leicestershire last week to explore other opportunities.

A Sussex spokesman said: “Robson has been offered a season-long trial by Sussex, in which time he is available to feature for the club’s second XI, giving him the chance to earn a professional contract at the 1st Central County Ground for next season.

“He will move down to Sussex and have full access to the club’s coaches, and medical support staff, and we hope to enable Angus to fulfil his potential and aspirations going forward.

“He will also be registered to play in the Sussex Premier League for Middleton Cricket Club, who were promoted back to the Premier League after becoming champions of division two in 2016.”

