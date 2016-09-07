Heath raring to go as rugby season kicks off

This Saturday sees Heath 1st XV take on Gillingham at Whitemans Green as it kicks off its new season in the London 3 South East League.

As pre-season training came to an end, Heath seniors travelled to Bognor on Saturday for a run out against Bognor 1st XV.

In the first half Heath - sponsored for the second season by Vines of Gatwick BMW - ran in four tries. Brett Menefy scored the first with some good play off the back of the scrum from Nick Main who released Brett on the blind side to score from 40 metres out.

Hugh Eritt followed this by scoring after some good work from the pack and Dan George got the third after a great backline move from Heath’s own 22 allowing Dan to drive over from a scrum. Jack Lucas finished off the scoring with a great solo effort weaving through numerous opposing players giving Heath a healthy cushion at half time and the opportunity to empty its bench and utilise the full squad of 26.

This evened up the game and allowed Bognor with their big pack to rumble over four tries of their own in the second half, the last coming in the dying minutes.

Overall Heath achieved its objective of giving all players pitch time and this was the perfect run out for a combined 1st and RAMs team prior to senior league rugby going live on Saturday 10 September, with Heath 1st XV at home against Gillingham and Heath RAMS away against Crawley 2. Both matches kick off at 3pm and all support welcome.

In particular Heath would like to hear from anyone in Years 12 & 13 who would be interested in playing rugby in the Heath Colts.

This squad aged between 16 and 18 trains with the seniors on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7pm and it is a great way for active sixth formers, college students or recent school leavers to get involved in regular rugby, receive excellent coaching to learn new skills while making new friends at the local community rugby club.

If you’re tempted, come along and get a taste of rugby at Heath or contact Claude Cox on claude.f.cox@gmail.com for more information.

