Sharks head to Kent for latest Royal London One-Day Cup encounter

Sussex Sharks are aiming for back-to-back wins in the Royal London One-Day Cup tomorrow when they travel to Canterbury to face neighbours Kent Spitfires (11.00am start).

The Sharks got their 50-over season up and running with victory over Glamorgan on Tuesday by 59 runs, in a rain-affected match. After Sussex made 292 for 6 from their 50 overs, Stiaan van Zyl top-scored with 96 whilst Ben Brown (60) also made a half-century, as the pair put on 115 for the fourth wicket.

In reply, Glamorgan were bowled out for 221 inside 40 overs as the spin of Danny Briggs claimed figures of 3 for 53, whilst Jofra Archer and David Wiese picked up two wickets apiece.

Overseas star Jerome Taylor made his debut on Tuesday, having arrived at The 1st Central County Ground on Monday as a replacement for Vernon Philander in the Royal London One-Day Cup, with the South African due to return for Sussex’s next Specsavers County Championship outing against Durham.

The Sharks have no new injury worries ahead of tomorrow’s clash and have named a squad of 13 to travel to Canterbury.

The Sussex squad is as follows: Jofra Archer, Will Beer, Danny Briggs, Ben Brown (wkt), Laurie Evans, Harry Finch, George Garton, Chris Nash, Ajmal Shahzad, Jerome Taylor, Stiaan van Zyl, David Wiese, Luke Wright (c)