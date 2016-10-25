Simpson wins play of the year at Burgess Hill Cricket Club awards night

Players, parents and youth members enjoyed an entertaining Burgess Hill Cricket Club end of season Awards Dinner.

The club were celebrating their most successful season collectively as the First, Second and Third XI all achieved third place finishes in their respective divisions with more victories than ever before and the Fourth XI competed very well in their first competitive season, there was much reason to cheer.

Many awards were handed out on the night, notably to Jack Simpson who won First XI player of the year and the League Batting award for most runs. Robert Barnes won the bowling award for most league wickets, whilst Martyn Box took home the Youth player of the year and his mother Lorraine was part of a trio of parents also including Teresa Mamoany and Sarah Hartley who won the Chairman’s Award.

The evening ended as the Flaming Mojo’s played out to a packed dance floor. Full details of awards winners can be found at burgesshillcc.co.uk.

