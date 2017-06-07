Sussex strike sponsorship deal with Boundless

Sussex Cricket are delighted to announce that Boundless are their new shirt sponsors for this season’s NatWest T20 Blast competition.

Boundless, who help Civil Servants and Public Sector workers get the most out of their free time, will have their logo proudly displayed on Sussex Sharks’ new NatWest T20 Blast shirt, which was officially launched at The 1st Central County Ground today.

Boundless are based locally in Brighton, and are passionate about helping their members get the most from their free time, from unique experiences and days out with the family, to big savings off a next holiday.

With a heritage and expertise dating back more than 90 years, they have carefully curated a huge range of great things to do, fantastic savings and inspiration to ensure their 240,000 members really make the most of their free time and create some wonderful memories. Boundless is also proud to be a mutual, so all profits go straight back into the club to benefit members.

There is already an existing partnership in place between Boundless and Sussex Cricket, with Sussex’s Members able to access their fantastic range of discounts and offers once they take out their membership at Hove.

Sussex’s NatWest T20 Blast campaign begins on Sunday 9th July as part of the Rathbones Arundel Festival of Cricket, when Glamorgan are the visitors to Arundel Castle, before the Sharks return to Hove on Wednesday 12th July, when they welcome South Coast rivals Hampshire.

Carl Fillery, Chief Executive of Boundless, said, “We are delighted to be partnering with Sussex Cricket and sponsoring their NatWestT20 Blast shirt.

“With Boundless being located in Brighton, it’s important to us to be part of the local community and, as our purpose is to support our members in getting the most out of their free time, Sussex Cricket was the perfect partner. I’m looking forward to a fantastic summer of Cricket.”

Sussex’s Chief Executive Rob Andrew said, “It is fantastic for us to welcome another local company into the Sussex Family. We pride ourselves on our partnerships within the local community, and I am sure that having Boundless on board will be the beginning of a fruitful relationship.

“The NatWest T20 Blast is very nearly upon us and we’re looking forward to packed crowds, top-level action and the Sharks challenging at the top of the South Group. We’re delighted that Boundless are able to share the journey with us.”