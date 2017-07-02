Two wins on the bounce for Lindfield

The Swans made it two wins on the bounce after turning over table-toppers Billingshurst, thanks to a terrific fielding display on Lindfield Common.

Lindfield CC 1st XI 121 for 6 (37.1 overs) v Billingshurst CC 1st XI 117 all out (38.5 overs): Lindfield win by 4 wickets

Dom Morgan running down the hill

Bowling first, the hosts took regular wickets to ensure the visitors struggled to gain a foothold in the match.

James Pearce bowled with good pace and found a teasing length to rip out the heart of the top order during his first spell, before returning to finish off the innings and take 5 for 45. Debutant 16 year old Dom Morgan bowled beautifully with his left-arm swing picking up a handy 2 for 17, whilst off-spinner Harry Chaudhary chipped in with 2 for 15. Stuart Barber top scored with 25, as Billingshurst only managed to make 117, which looked at least 60 runs below par.

However, small targets can often be the most difficult to chase down, and the Lindfield reply started badly. Simon Shivnarain was bowled by a jaffa from Alexander Lowther, whilst Tom Hinley missed a straight one from Andy Barr who picked up 3 for 28. When Jack Sadler went for 9, the home side looked up against it at 10 for 3, but the introduction of Chaudhary changed the course of the game. Alongside Tem Hodson (27) the pair took to the counter attack, and launched blistering drives and cuts against the Billingshurst bowlers. When Chaudhary smashed one over the pavilion and into a neighbouring garden, Lindfield looked strong favourites, but when he fell for 46, nerves became frayed. Almost immediately Hodson was caught at mid-wicket, and the hosts were stuttering at 88 for 6. However, the returning Josh Hinde (10*) steadied the ship, with Morgan (14*) playing dutifully at the other end, to see Lindfield over the line, and gain a maximum 30 points.

Opening bowler Pearce said after the game: "Today was the first time in the season that we have really put a complete performance together on in the field, which thankfully we were able to back up with the bat. That said, it was quite nerve-wracking at the death, but the young lads showed their metal. We have got a little bit of momentum now, which we can hopefully build on going into the game with Eastbourne next week."

Cuckfield CC 2nd XI 254 for 3 (50 overs) v Lindfield CC 2nd XI 90 all out (24.5 overs): Cuckfield won by 164 runs

Lindfield's second string nightmares continued when they travelled to old rivals Cuckfield this weekend.

Winning the toss was about as good as it got for the visitors, as they made the mistake of inserting the opposition, and James Mitchinson and Dominic Sear set about bulding a commanding total. When Mitchinson fell for 45, Sear (108) continued on without offering any chances to complete his century. Supported by Gregory Wisdom (36) and Jack Bowman (38*) Sear ensured the home side cruised to a mammoth 254 for just 3 wickets, with only Matt Yelverton (2 for 69) offering any resistance.

In reply, Lindfield's innings never got going, as early wickets fell to the bowling of Joe White (3 for 13) with only Scott Clark (20) showing any application. Ed Catt's spin bowling then picked up where White left off, and he ripped apart the middle order in taking 4 for 19. Rob Minter enjoyed himself for his 24, hitting sixes on to the second pitch and into the road, but when he fell, the innings finished meekly as Nick Walters chipped in with 2 for 23.

Colmans Hatch CC 1st XI 129 for 5 (27.1 overs) v Lindfield CC 3rd XI 128 all out (34 overs): Hatch win by 5 wickets

An understrength Lindfield 3rd XI struggled to live with Colemans Hatch 1st XI at Sandy Lane this weekend despite some noteable performances from the academy youngsters. Tail-ender Will Spence must have wondered what he had done to deserve his promotion to open the batting, but he set about having a go anyway and got himself a useful 23 at the start of the innings.

Under 15 captain, Ross Pedley top scored with 32, whilst 13 year old Alex Owen plundered a decent 31, as Lindfield brought up the hundred five wickets down. However, the lower order failed to support the batsmen, and when Adrian Whear fell for 19, the visitors collapsed to 128 all out. Steve Pollard was the pick of the bowlers with 6 for 30.

In the second innings, Pedley (Ross) took the new ball and immediately made inroads getting Peter Gann for 1. Spence also chipped in on his way to 2 for 35, as Hatch stumbled to 59 for 4. However, Paul Brady steadied the ship with an unbeaten 41, whilst Tim Singer supported with 32. When Roger Thorogood reached 26, Hatch got over the line 5 wickets down.

Batsman Whear said: "When the captain reversed his car over my cricket bag and crushed my helmet, I knew it wasn't going to be an easy day."

Lindfield CC 4th XI 175 for 6 (44 overs) v St. James Montefiore CC 3rd XI 234 for 7 (46 overs): Match drawn

A decent affair on the playing fields of Great Walstead School couldn't produce a winner, as Lindfield batted out for a draw against St. James. The visitors batted first and set about building a strong total thanks mainly to Jason Tingley (55) and Owen May (57) whilst Joe O'Neill (26) and Andrew Young (25) supported further down the order. Grant Worrall was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 54, and Pat Stedman bowled a good 10 over spell for his 1 for 56.

In reply, Lindfield looked well placed when Ian Jackson (58) and Stuart Hornby (24) were batting in their prime, but when Graham Stevenson chipped in with 2 for 14, the chase struggled to maintain any momentum, and it was down to Lloyd Fielder (38*) to make sure of the draw. The highlight of the afternoon occurred when veteran Bob Hopkins unveiled his new bat to his jealous teammates, then promptly tripped over it, and ran himself out turning for a second. He wasn't available for comment.