Video: Abidine Sakande signs two-year professional deal with Sussex

Fast bowler Abidine Sakande has signed a two-year professional contract at The 1st Central County Ground.

The 22 year-old seamer was born in Chester but educated locally in Sussex at Ardingly College, and has been a part of the County Age Group Squads and Academy structure at Hove for the past decade.

Sakande has been a regular in the Sussex Second Eleven over the past three seasons, combined with playing for his University from which he graduated this year.

Sakanade has played for Three Bridges and Billingshurst on the Sussex Cricket Premier League.

He made his Sussex first-team debut in the three-day Tour Match with Pakistan back in July and also made his List A bow in 2016, as the Sharks faced Kent Spitfires at Hove.

He made his first-class debut for Oxford University in the Varsity Match with Cambridge in 2014, having earlier featured for the England Under-19’s.

Sakande said of his new contract, “I’m really happy to be signing for Sussex. I’ve been at the club since I was 12 years old and I’ve wanted this for a long time.

“I’m really proud to have been given the opportunity to go out there and show what I can do for the first team. Spending more time around the first team on the fringes this season and seeing how they operate has been a really good experience for me.”

Sussex’s Head Coach Mark Davis said, “It is very pleasing to welcome another young Sussex-developed player into the professional squad. Abi has shown continued development over the past year and to have another fast bowler come through the ranks is encouraging for the club.

“Abi is a very dedicated young man and with more exposure at senior level, he has every chance of becoming a permanent member of the first team.”

