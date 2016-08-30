Branagh screening in Worthing

Worthing WOW (World of Words) Festival announces Kenneth Branagh’s Much Ado About Nothing as part of BFI Presents: Shakespeare on Film.

The season is a UK-wide series of screenings and events celebrating the impact the playwright’s life, work and legacy has had on cinema.

Worthing WOW’s special screening takes place on Thursday, September 15 at the Dome Cinema in Worthing and forms part of national celebrations marking the bard’s 400th anniversary.

Melody Bridges, artistic director of WOW, said: “Kenneth Branagh’s exuberant 1993 adaptation of this classic feel-good comedy stars Mr Branagh himself alongside Emma Thompson, Kate Beckinsale and Hollywood hunks Denzel Washington and Keanu Reeves. WOW have received funding from BFI Film/London to host the event and include Worthing as part of this countrywide celebration. They chose Much Ado for its summery romantic feel – a perfect frolic to end your summer.

“Much Ado is being shown in screen two at the historic Dome Cinema, Worthing for one night only, and is being introduced by Miles Leeson, senior lecturer from the University of Chichester who will be giving a brief pre-screening talk about the potent mix of farce and politics in this, one of the Bards most important comedies.”

Presented by the BFI Film Audience Network (FAN) and led by Film Hub London, BFI Presents: Shakespeare on Film will see more than 300 screenings and events taking place across the UK with multiplexes, independent cinemas, film clubs, pop-ups and community venues the length and breadth of the UK.

Melody added: “I'm thrilled to share this uplifting film with Worthing audiences. Worthing WOW has been looking for a really special way to tie in with the celebrations of Shakespeare this year – and this evening is our way of Worthing being a part of these national events. I'm excited to learn beforehand from Dr Miles a bit more about the story and then enjoy a glass of Italian white wine whilst watching one of Shakespeare's finest plays on film. "

Adrian Wootton, chief executive of Film London and the British Film Commission, said: “Shakespeare might have been a man of the theatre but his work offers endless possibilities to film-makers. Somehow the power of his stories, characters, his all too human resonant and relevant themes of power, politics, family, romance, tragic conflict and joyous comedy, manages to transcend barriers of time and the English language such that specific cultural settings can be interpreted by filmmaking artists, in all different kinds of locations, contexts and languages.”

Much Ado About Nothing is screening for one night only on September 15, 7.30pm at the Dome Cinema; tickets are £5 adult, £4 concs, £3 students available in advance only from http://www.eventbrite.com/e/much-ado-about-nothing-tickets-26898961518.

