Boys and girls get chance to star in world-class opera at The Hawth

The Hawth in Crawley is always looking for new ways to get young people involved in events, shows, clubs and classes.

This coming season is no exception with September offering children the chance to audition for Peter Pan on Sunday, September 11.

Now The Hawth Youth Theatre, in partnership with the world-famous Russian State Opera, is looking for boys and girls to star in their world-class production of Carmen, at the Crawley venue.

Featuring an impressive cast of professional opera singers and a live orchestra with more than 30 musicians, this is a fantastic opportunity for boys and girls aged 10-13 years old to gain stage experience and perform in front of a sell-out live audience.

The auditions will be held in The Hawth’s new arts space, The Loft, on Friday, September 2, from 4pm-6pm.

Those selected will be required to commit to the rehearsal dates: Friday, September 16, and Friday, September 30 (4pm-6pm).

They must also be available for the performance on Friday, October 7 (4.30pm-9.30pm).

If a one-off performance isn’t enough and you love performing why not join The Hawth’s weekly Youth Theatre?

Each term The Youth Theatre (THYT for short) rehearse a show for performance on one of The Hawth’s professional stages.

From classical to new plays, THYT perform it all and even find time to create their own.

So if you love acting and want to be in the spotlight, this could be the youth theatre for you.

The Youth Theatre meet at the following times:

l Junior Company (11-14 years, key stage 3), Mondays 5pm-7pm and/or Thursdays 5pm-7pm.

l Senior Company (14-18 years, key stages 4 and 5) Thursdays, 7.15pm-9.15pm.

On Monday, September 5, and Thursday, September 8, there will be free taster sessions for anyone who is thinking of joining.

Being part of THYT also gives members opportunities to appear alongside professional companies performing at The Hawth and you can take advantage of discounted tickets to see selected shows.

To find out more contact hawthyt@parkwoodtheatres.co.uk.

Visit www.hawth.co.uk to see what else is on at the venue.

