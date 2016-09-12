Coal Porters take unusual alt-bluegrass tunes to Brighton

The Coal Porters embark on their fourth British tour with new additions Paul Fitzgerald on banjo and Adele’s fiddler Kerenza Peacock.

They play The Greys, Southover Street, Brighton, on Monday, September 19.

Spokeswoman Jill Lerner said: “The Coal Porters started playing acoustic music around 2002 in London when ex-Long Ryder Sid Griffin decided to turn away from electric music.

“Since then, the band’s unique combination of folk/indie/bluegrass/Celtic has demonstrated the power of fiddle, mandolin, banjo, acoustic guitar and doghouse bass when matched with sweet harmonies set against strong melodies.”

Jill continued: “The Coal Porters have wowed audiences at numerous UK and European arts centres. They have done no fewer than four North American tours and performed to tens of thousands at festivals such as Glastonbury, HebCelt, Stagecoach (USA), Larmer Tree, Didmarton, LaRoche (France), Cork Midsummer Fest (Eire), Wombwell and Hultsfredsfestivalen (Sweden).

“The Coal Porters are Sid’s dear friend and band co-founder Neil Robert Herd on guitar and vocals, Paul Fitzgerald on banjo and harmony vocals, Andrew Stafford on doghouse bass, and the classically-trained Kerenza Peacock on fiddle and vocals. Herd is a songwriter of note, Paul Fitzgerald invented his own banjo technique copied by many in the UK, Andrew Stafford is music business’ litigation expert and fiddler Kerenza Peacock has recorded two hit classical CDs, recorded with Paul Weller and Eric Clapton, and is currently on a world tour in Adele’s band.

“Their new album, No 6, is produced by John Wood, the British folk-rock mastermind who recorded the classic albums of Fairport Convention, Nick Drake, Beth Orton and Squeeze.”

For tickets visit click here.

