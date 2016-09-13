Comedy Beats’ Horley show presents the best stand-ups from the club circuit

The next Comedy Beats Show is at the Horley Constitutional Club on Saturday, September 24.

Spokesman Mark Coxon said: “Comedy Beats was set up a little over a year ago after a one-off gig at The Copthorne Social Club developed into a budding local business.

“I had been a member of the club for years and was asked to book some acts to put on a comedy show for the members. It went really well and so I decided to see if other venues would be interested in a similar package.

“We source and use the very best comedians from the club circuit. As a company we pride ourselves on the quality of our shows and our aim is to bring these acts out of London and into communities all over the south-east.

“This is Comedy Beats’ second show at the Horley Constitutional Club. The first one back in January was a sell-out.”

Mark added: “I grew up in Horley and I have been working on the comedy circuit for the past 20 years, using the stage name Windsor. As a result, I have a wealth of contacts within the industry. The last show we did in Horley had Bob Mills (whose TV credits include Win Lose Or Draw and In Bed With Me Dinner) and Zoe Lyons (who appeared in the last series of Live at the Apollo) and was a great success, worthy of any of the top comedy clubs in London.

“I think this one will be even better.”

“This time the show will be compered by the highly-likeable and easy-going Barry Castagnola. Warm and engaging, Barry has been a regular on the circuit since the late ’90s. As well as being a great comic, he also co-hosts Rhod Gilbert’s BBC radio show.

“Opening the show will be Adam Bloom, a regular headliner at the Comedy Store in London. His TV credits include Mock the Week and Never Mind the Buzzcocks. He has also written three series of The Problem with Adam Bloom for BBC Radio 4.

“Next up is Susan Murray, an unsung heroine of the comedy circuit who has emerged as one of the nation’s leading female club comics. Her West Midlands charm mixed with her take-no-prisoners style makes her a must-see act.

“Finally, Ben Norris will take to the stage to close the show. Like Adam, he has appeared on Mock the Week and Never Mind the Buzzcocks. He is a highly-experienced and well-respected stand-up with an innate ability to improvise as well as deliver sharply-crafted material.”

The show is at the Horley Constitutional Club in Albert Road on Saturday, September 24. It starts at 8.30pm, and tickets can be bought from the venue in advance for £12.50 (members) and £15 (non-members). For more information or to see what other shows are available, go to www.comedybeats.com.

