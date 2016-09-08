Crawley’s Hawth searches for young panto stars

The Hawth in Crawley are on the search for young, local talent for this year’s panto.

Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “The Hawth, in partnership with Evolution Pantomimes, are looking for boys for the roles of the Lost Boys, and John and Michael Darling and girls to be part of the juvenile ensemble for Peter Pan. Chosen performers will star alongside Emma Barton (EastEnders) and Shaun Williamson (EastEnders and Extras) in The Hawth’s festive spectacular, which will run at the theatre from December 9-January 2 2017.

“The audition will take place on Sunday, September 11 at The Hawth, Crawley. Girls registration is at 9.30am and boys at 10am. To audition you must be between nine-15 years inclusive on Thursday, September 1 2016. The audition will take approximately two hours but you may need to stay longer if you are successful. Girls will be taught a dance routine on the day. Boys will take part in a workshop audition. Please bring water but no food or other drink and wear comfortable clothes and soft/dance shoes.

“We require a total commitment to the pantomime for the rehearsal period and the full run of the production.”

Tickets for Peter Pan are available from The Hawth box office on 01293 553636 or online at www.hawth.co.uk.

