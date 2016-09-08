Crawley’s Phoenix Choir prepare for Creation concert

Crawley’s newest choir will burst into life with Josef Haydn’s The Creation.

The Phoenix Choir of Crawley was created by merging two Sussex choirs with a combined musical heritage of almost a century.

Crawley Concordia Singers was formed in 1962, while The Weald Choir followed eight years later. After four decades of friendly rivalry, they have formed a chorus of more than 80 voices.

Rehearsals begin on Thursday, September 8, in Holy Trinity School Hall, Gossops Green (7.45pm-9.45pm) and new members are welcome.

Chairman Christine Tuson said: “We’re really looking forward to working with our enthusiastic new music director Sam Hayes.”

The concert is at St Wilfrid’s School, Southgate, on December 3 (7.30pm). More info on 01293 515287.

