Develop your music skills with a friendly, supportive choir in Burgess Hill

Burgess Hill Choral Society is looking for new members for the new season ahead.

Spokeswoman Frances Eales said: “If you love singing well and have enthusiasm and commitment, do come along to a rehearsal to try us out. We’re a choir of about 80 members and over the 2016/2017 season we will be singing Mozart’s Coronation Mass, Rutter’s Gloria and Handel’s Messiah.

“Rehearsals involve some hard work preparing for performances but there is great satisfaction in making music together in a friendly and supportive atmosphere. Concerts take place at Christmas and in the spring and are accompanied by a full orchestra and professional soloists.

“Our musical director Michael Stefan Wood has won a BEM for services for music and helps the choir continually to develop its repertoire and musical skills. We are all looking forward to working with him this year and are on the lookout for new sopranos, tenors and basses, although alto singers are also most welcome.

“We are a non-auditioned and very friendly choir and are open to people who haven’t sung for a while as well as experienced singers.

“For more information, contact us via www.burgesshillchoralsociety.org.uk where you can find out more about the choir and forthcoming concerts, or phone 07522 493966.

“Rehearsals are held on Monday evenings from 8pm to 10pm at the United Reformed Church Hall, Junction Road, Burgess Hill, and begin on Monday, September 5.

