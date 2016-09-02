Live Wires dance like young professionals at charity show

Young dancers from The Live Wire School of Dance in Burgess Hill excelled themselves yet again by providing an amazing performance at their 20th anniversary year charity showcase dance evening in aid of Cancer Research UK raising £226.

In tremendously high temperatures they danced their hearts out like young professionals, determined to put on an exciting and very stylish performance, cheered on by a delighted and very enthusiastic audience.

The evening was attended by the new principal of the Burgess Hill Academy School, Jon Francies, and the Burgess Hill town mayor, Jacqui Landriani, who said: “I was delighted to be able to attend this annual event.

“The children had obviously worked very hard and the chance to see the performances by those who had performed at Her Majesty’s Theatre in February was an added bonus.

“This was the 20th anniversary of the Live Wire School of Dance which is a great achievement.

“I have been involved as a parent for around 14 of those years and I have always been impressed by the dedication, commitment and encouragement that both Sarah and Elizabeth give to the pupils in not only passing on their love of dance but also for creating new skills and talent.”

The new term of Live Wire Disco & Commercial Street/Jazz classes for children and teenagers, starts again on Wednesday September 7, along with the popular Live Wire adult classes in Ballroom & Latin American, Zumba Dance-Fitness and Modern Line Dancing.

For further details visit www.livewireschoolofdance.co.uk, call 01273 562996 or email sarah@livewireschoolofdance.co.uk