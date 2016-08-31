Chichester Festival Theatre summer hit Half A Sixpence will transfer to London’s Noël Coward Theatre from October 29.

CFT spokeswoman Lucinda Morrison said: “The Cameron Mackintosh and Chichester Festival Theatre co-production, which has had audiences and critics in raptures at Chichester this summer, will become the third Festival 2016 production to play in the West End this autumn.

“The entire Chichester cast will transfer with the show, led by newcomers Charlie Stemp as Arthur Kipps and Devon-Elise Johnson as Ann Pornick – alongside Ian Bartholomew as Chitterlow and Emma Williams as Helen Walsingham.”

Jonathan Church, outgoing artistic director of Chichester Festival Theatre, said: “Half A Sixpence has taken Chichester by storm. We didn’t quite know what to expect from this relatively-rarely revived British musical; but from the moment this incredible re-worked version burst onto the stage audiences went wild, with standing ovations every night.”

The new stage version of Half A Sixpence, the musical adaptation of H G Wells’s semi- autobiographical novel Kipps: The Story of a Simple Soul, is a completely-fresh adaptation which reunites book-writer Julian Fellowes (Oscar-winning screenwriter and creator of Downton Abbey) with George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, the musical team that co-creator Cameron Mackintosh first put together to create the hit stage adaptation of Mary Poppins with Disney. The score is inspired by and features several of composer David Heneker’s songs from the original production, including Flash Bang Wallop, Money To Burn and Half A Sixpence.

The Festival Theatre run of Half A Sixpence ends this Saturday, September 3. Tickets for the Noël Coward Theatre go on sale on Thursday, September 1 at 10.am, with performances booking from October 29 until February 11 2017.

