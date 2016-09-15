Maverick folk band The Demon Barbers bring floor-shaking sounds to Burgess Hill

The Demon Barbers XL offer a ‘no holds barred’ folk extravaganza at the Martlets Hall, Burgess Hill, on Saturday, October 15.

The musicians are renowned for their maverick approach to live gigs.

They return to the concert stage this autumn with a new repertoire, extra band members and a modern twist to their multi-award winning roadshow.

Since winning Best Live Act at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, The Demon Barbers have been immersed in the development of their folk &, hip-hop dance extravaganza The Lock In.

Following successful UK tours, including shows at Glastonbury Festival and five-star reviews for their run at Edinburgh Fringe, The Demon Barbers now bring some of the UK’s most exciting young clog, sword and break dancers onto the concert stage.

Combining traditional acoustic instruments and songs with a tight rhythm section, they aim to create a unique and captivating sound. Energetic fiddle and passionate vocals combine for punchy tunes, drum ’n’ bass grooves and the occasional hint of ska.

Organisers are urging music lovers to book their tickets for an evening of floor-shaking sounds.

Tickets cost £14 or £12 (£7 for those aged 16 and under) and are on sale at www.martletshall.org. Alternatively, call 01444 242888 or drop in to the box office at Martlets Hall, Civic Way, Burgess Hill.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.