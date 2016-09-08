Reportage, anecdotes and recipes worthy of adoration from Jay Rayner at Horsham’s Capitol

The original Ten Commandments have very little to offer when it comes to the complex business of how and what we eat.

Now the award-winning restaurant critic and Masterchef judge Jay Rayner has decided it’s time to act and he’s heading to The Capitol, Horsham, on Thursday, October 6 (7.30pm).

Jay’s bringing with him a new set of hand-tooled commandments for this food-obsessed age.

He deals once and for all with questions like whether it is okay to ‘covet thy neighbour’s oxen’, whether it’s acceptable to eat with your hands and whether people should cut off the fat.

This new tour follow’s Jay’s successful run of live dates from 2014 to 2016 that featured his previous publication, My Dining Hell.

The Ten (Food) Commandments combines reportage and anecdotes with recipes worthy of adoration as Jay attempts to lead diners to the edible Promised Land.

Jay Rayner is an award-winning writer and broadcaster, best known for his work as a Masterchef judge and restaurant critic for the Observer. He is a former Critic of the Year and Restaurant Critic of the Year, and in the 2014 British Press Awards he was shortlisted for both Critic of the Year and Specialist Journalist of the Year. In a recent survey of journalists and the public by UK Press Gazette Jay was voted the most influential food and drink journalist in Britain.

Tickets to the Capitol show include a Q&A session and Jay will be available to sign books after the show.

Tickets cost £18.50 (concessions/Friends £17.50). Call 01403 750220 or visit www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

