REVIEW: MAD actors keep standards high for ingenious thriller

And Evermore Shall Be So, Meeching Amateur Dramatics, Meeching Hall, Newhaven, August 24-27

And Evermore Shall Be So, a tense murder mystery written by the late Norman Robbins, was well performed by Meeching Amateur Dramatics (MAD).

Everyone was a suspect for a murder that took place four years previously.

It’s a modern play – you know that as they talk about the internet, mention texts and use mobile phones.

But trying to follow it was not easy as all characters seemed to have a nice side and a nasty side.

In these sort of plays you are meant to guess that someone ‘did it’ but you know it probably won’t be who you think and, like most people, I never guessed the ending.

The lead role was acted superbly by Edd Ginn, the Reverend, and the whole play was set in a living room of the vicarage, which gave a nice homely feel.

Immediate support from Mandy Crnkovic (the Reverend’s wife) and Garry Fowler (an author, cousin of the vicar’s wife) worked very well too. The latter was particularly strong, only having had a couple of weeks to prepare for the role.

Also Jacky O’Callaghan (Ida) and Lisa Johnson (Sheila), the two local gossips, had roles that were purposely distracting in the play.

Couples Mal and Amanda Alexander worked nicely together, the former enjoying his stage debut. Likewise, Steve and Kay Wetherilt had convincing parts.

And I haven’t even mentioned the great Jim Harvey yet. His character was a bit rough around the edges but Jim’s performance was up to his usual standards.

Overall, and once again under the direction of Tony Gibbs (a regular here), the well cast production was acted to a high standard and among the best I have seen Meeching Amateur Dramatics do.

Credit must go to the backstage crew as well.

I’m looking forward to MAD’s seasonal offering in early December.

Visit www.meechingamateurdramatics.co.uk to find out more.

