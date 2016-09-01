Space for more singers at Christ’s Hospital Choral Society

Christ’s Hospital Choral Society, a choir for adults associated with the school near Horsham, is looking to increase membership after a successful summer concert.

As spokeswoman Esther Clark explains, they raised the roof with rousing pieces including Zadok the Priest and Pomp & Circumstance where the audience was invited to stand up and join in.

“At the end of the night both the choir and the audience felt exhilarated.

“While the choir is exciting in its present form, there is space for more singers, in particular more male singers.”

Happy Sussex singer Mike Cade, thinking back about why he first joined the choir, said: “Hearing Christ’s Hospital Choral Society simply blew my mind, and I was hooked instantly. I miss it when there are no rehearsals.”

Mike will be pleased when Thursday, September 8, arrives and when rehearsals for Gloria, the Coronation Anthem, Music for the Royal Fireworks and more, start.

Peter and Joan Wileman, who have lived in Italy and France, moved to Horsham in February, which coincided perfectly with CHCS’s annual workshop, led by musical director Andrew Cleary. Peter and Joan were bitten by the bug and joined the choir soon after.

“I was smitten by the quality and the energy of the choir and how Andrew got the best out of people,” says Joan, while Peter adds that another benefit is that there is no audition to scare people off.

Peter has sung from the age of eight. Although he says he has ‘only’ sung in choral societies for the past 30 years, he lists a range of benefits that singing brings

“It’s easy to make new friends, singing with others is a wonderful experience, it replaces any problems of the day, it helps your posture, just to name a few. And the cost is a mere £55 per year.”

Patsy Cade is equally enthusiastic about the choir. She joined CHCS some 15 years ago, interrupted only by a three-year spell for work with her husband Mike in Chile. They love everything about the choir: the atmosphere, the venues, whether that be the wonderful Chapel or Big School for concerts, or the rehearsal room.

“We sing a wide range of music, from big well-known works, to smaller pieces and some good-fun work, and all that in a variety of languages,” Mike says, “and all that to a very high standard because of the excellent choral training.”

The choir promises a warm welcome to newcomers.

The first rehearsal is on Thursday, September 8, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm at Christ’s Hospital, Horsham. For further information visit www.chchoralsoc.org or call Katie Callas on 01403 258403.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.