Top chef Daniel Britten to show cooking skills at Cranleigh festival

Cranleigh Food and Music Festival organisers have announced a new headliner for 2016.

Fresh from his appearance at Always the Sun Festival in Guildford, Daniel Britten appears at the event on Saturday, September 24 (10am-4.30pm).

The MasterChef finalist and Tante Marie graduate is head chef at The White Horse in Hascombe and he’s set to showcase his skills in the new demo kitchen at Cranleigh Arts Centre.

This year’s busy programme of cooking demonstrations starts at 10.30am and features talented Sussex chefs and drink experts.

Daniel Britten is set to take his place in the demo kitchen at 12.30pm for what organisers say will be an informative, interesting and tasty display of his culinary skills.

Cranleigh Food and Music Festival also welcomes back to the demo stage Firebird Brewery, who have been loyal supporters of this annual celebration. Based in Rudgwick, beer enthusiasts Richard and Bill brew a range of English ales, as well as authentic styles from around the world. Some new stall holders will be exhibiting on the demo stage too, including Kokoh Chocolate, who offer handmade Artisan chocolates created with a passion for the finest quality chocolate and a sensational taste experience.

The Arts Centre auditorium and studio will be filled with a variety of stalls, offering a tempting array of Sussex food and drink.

Some favourites are returning from last year: Flint and Flame, famous for their celebrity chef endorsed Rhineland Knives, and Garlic Wood Farm, a family-run butcher dedicated to providing sustainably farmed meat produced in harmony with the natural environment.

There are new faces too. Peter Poppers, producers of gourmet popcorn, offer an old-fashioned, sweet and salty popcorn that they cook in a stainless steel kettle. Boxwood and Broom Wines, Cranleigh’s newest wine retailer, hold a carefully chosen selection of great wines from the world’s most influential wine regions. Also on board are Pinch Seasonings. Brighton-based and Soil Association accredited, they will be selling fine organic spices, herbs and blends, hand-harvested salts, rapeseed oils and balsamic vinegars.

As well as the food stands, dotted along Cranleigh High Street will be a range of pop-up stalls serving treats.

The day will also involve a jam packed, musical line-up of Sussex artists.

The Cranleigh Food and Music festival is organised by Cranleigh Arts Centre, the Cranleigh Chamber of Commerce and volunteers. It is sponsored by Cranleigh Golf and Country Club and there are many other organisations involved.

Entry to the fair is £1 per person. Music performances in the High Street are free.

