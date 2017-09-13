Book success for Barnham's Nadine

Barnham’s Nadine Baldock continues to enjoy surprise success with the release of her memoirs of her Welsh childhood.

77-year-old Nadine had a hundred printed and, after a rush for copies, has had to order a hundred more. And then more. And then more after that.

She will be signing the latest batch of Me And My Valley in the Barnham Opticians, from first thing on September 12 through to mid-afternoon.

“I’ve been finding that my book is gaining momentum in other places apart from Wales and London where my life was during my early days. So as there are no book shops in Barnham, the opticians have been kindly selling them for me.”

A big part of the book’s success, Nadine believes, is the way it brings back memories for people: “The wonderful letters I’ve had of thanks for even writing my story have been truly amazing. I still feel there are lots of people out there that my book would interest.

“One gentleman last week bought a few to spread around residential homes where he was sure my story would match many living in places like that. People just love reading about the past.

“And I have made more friends from it was well. It has been a complete joy as living on my own now hasn’t been too much fun. This book has changed my life.

“My book is called Me and My Valley. Its’s autobiographical covering the years from 1939 to 1955. Although the family lived in London, the war had started so I was actually born in Ebbw Vale, one of the important Welsh valleys. It’s about what I saw, how we lived, just life through those years, with my Welsh grandparents.

“I have not had one bad or indifferent response from it. To say I’m proud is an understatement. I just wish my husband were here to see my book take off like this. The enjoyment this has brought me is making up for the very sad couple of years I’ve just had after losing my husband after 45 years together.

“I started writing it long before he died. But when he passed away, just for something to do I finished it off, never thinking it would be a book. I gave it to a friend to read and she said ‘You can’t waste this! You have got to turn it into a book!’ So I printed some, and they went, and then some more… I have been doing it gradually.”

Nadine added: “I was given a computer in about 1997 or 98 as a gift, and I didn’t know what to do with it or if I could use it. But I just started fiddling with it and started writing about my life in Ebbw Vale. I would start writing and then put it to one side and then start writing again and put it to one side, and so it got bigger and bigger. Two years ago, just before my husband passed away, I didn’t know what to do, and I just carried on writing it.”

The book is available at £8.99 plus p&p in the UK or at £5 as an email book. Email nadinepb118@gmail.com.

