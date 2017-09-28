Brain haemorrhage survivor puts poignant photos on display

Brain haemorrhage survivor Chris Kew tells his story in a new exhibition at Horsham Museum and Art gallery.

Spokeswoman Rachel Weller said: “Photography can capture the raw emotion of the moment – delight or horror. Often though the photographer is standing outside looking in, holding the camera. But what about the camera capturing the internal emotions: the feelings of the photographer. How revealing could that would be?

Photography by Chris Kew

“Thanks to the charity Headway that approach is explored in a brutally frank, but also amazingly positive exhibition at Horsham Museum and Art gallery called Chris Kew: Lost Identity.”

Chris said: “I was 18 years old when I started suﬀering from severe headaches. I went to hospital many times over a few days and was sent away and told I had sinusitis. My headaches become worse and eventually I collapsed and was taken to hospital to ﬁnd out I had a blood clot behind my eye.

I was rushed to Haywards Heath hospital.

“My parents were told that I would probably not survive the operation or at best would be heavily disabled if I did manage to survive. I eventually woke from the coma and was paralysed and had no memory. I was sent home with my parents. I didn’t know they were my parents at the time…

“I have never gained back my memory so I had to try and build relationships with my family and friends all over again. I also had to re-learn a lot of life skills so I could try and work again and build new relationships.

“I took up photography so I could keep hold of my new memories forever as losing a lot of old memories was hard to overcome.

“Fast forward 12 years and I am happily married and have two beautiful children. Over the past few years I have used photography in a way I never have before. I used it to help me overcome issues I have been going through for years.

“I suﬀer from depression and anxiety. I also have many issues I struggle with like fatigue, memory issues. These in turn can cause me to feel stressed, frustrated and lonely. Over the past few years every time I experienced emotions like these I tried to capture it on camera and turn it into something positive.”

Find out more at www.horshammuseum.org.

