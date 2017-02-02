Brendan Cole’s stunning night out in Crawley

Brendan Cole brings his brand new 2017 show to Crawley’s Hawth this week.

‘All Night Long’ comes to the venue on Friday, February 3 (7.30pm).

The show features lavish costume changes and superb choreography. It also features Brendan’s guest dancers, a new leading lady, a 14-piece band and singers live on stage. With stunning lighting and amazing special effects, organisers promise a show that dance fans won’t want to miss.

Tickets cost £37.50. Call 01293 553636 or visit www.hawth.co.uk.

