Chichester library will be central to this year's Festival of Chichester

Chichester Library will once again be one of the key venues at this year’s Festival of Chichester.

Coming up:

An Evening with Peter Robinson at Chichester Cathedral. Join bestselling crime writer Peter Robinson to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the DCI Banks series. Banks, now Detective Superintendent, takes on another difficult case with his team after a killing at a wedding. Wednesday, July 12, 6.30pm, Chichester Cathedral. Tickets £6 from Chichester Library or Chichester Box Office

All other events are in the library:

A History of Britain in 100 Dogs. Dogs have fought with us, searched for us in trouble, aided us in industry and offered companionship with no reward. This talk by Emma White explores the extraordinary roles dogs have played in society. Tuesday, June 20, 7.30pm. Tickets £5.

Lisa Hilton, in conversation about her number-one bestselling novel, Maestra. Join Lisa, a British writer as she discusses her first psychological thriller, published in 2016 to critical acclaim. Tuesday, June 27, 7.30pm. Tickets £5.

The Royal Navy’s First Invincible (1747-58) by John Bingeman. The Royal Navy’s First Invincible was wrecked off Portsmouth on Sunday, February 19 1758. This talk will cover her discovery in 1979, identification, excavation, will describe some of the unusual artefacts recovered and report on present excavations. John will bring along examples of original artefacts for the audience to handle. Tuesday July 4, 7.30pm. Tickets £5.

Independent Writer: Be your own PR department. Entertainment PR Diane Hinds guides you through the process of devising your own personalised campaign to promote yourself and your book with comprehensive information regarding research, defining your audience and creating your key message. Thursday, July 13, 7.30pm. Tickets £5.

Talk with children’s author Timothy Knapman. Sail the seven seas and walk the plank with bestselling author Timothy. July 15, 11am. Tickets are free but email or phone 01243 777351 Chichester Library to reserve your place.

Chichester Community Theatre presents a pop up theatre production of Yes and No by Graham Greene, a 22-minute comedy from one of the great writers of the 20th century. Directed by Roger Redfarn. Saturday, June 24 and Saturday, July 1, 11.30am. Free, drop in, no tickets required.

Tickets are available from Chichester Box Office, The Novium, Tower Street, Chichester, PO19 1QH; phone 01243 816525 or 775888; website www.thenovium.org/boxoffice; email boxoffice@chichester.gov.uk. See also festivalofchichester.co.uk.

