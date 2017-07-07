Crawley author launches new children’s book in East Grinstead

Crawley author Sue Wickstead launches her new children’s story book Jay-Jay and His Island Adventure at East Grinstead bookshop on Saturday, July 8, between 12 and 5pm.

“I am a supply teacher working across Sussex and Surrey. For over 20 years, alongside my teaching career, I worked with a children’s charity, a Playbus, which led me to write a photographic history book about its journey.

“I soon found that many children had never been on a bus let alone a Playbus and they wanted to know more, so I decided to write a fictional tale about a Playbus.

“Jay-Jay the Supersonic Bus came out in print in 2014. From fact to fiction the bus journey continues with more stories written and on their way.

“The book was finally published February this year,” says Sue. “I am excited and thrilled to finally have the book in print, and it is now available through all good bookshops.

“This book is the second in a series written about a bus, not an ordinary bus but, a Playbus full of fun and adventure. The story writing has been quite a journey with still a few more stories in the writing process.

“The inspiration for the stories came following the publication of the photographic book Bewbush Playbus. The photographs in the book show the development and events in the life of the real project, once named Supersonic Bus by the engineering apprentices at Gatwick Airport. A copy of this book was given to all schools in Crawley, as it is part of the town’s history.

“The history book it led to many questions from children. I was able to answer their questions and show photographs about the bus. This led to me telling and then writing the background story of the Playbus itself.

“Jay-Jay the Supersonic Bus came out in print in 2014, his real number plate was JJK261 which gave him his name, Jay-Jay.

“In this story he travels to a tiny island (Shetland Isles), where he has to travel by ferry. The ferry is small and he is much bigger than a car! Find out what happens on his journey.

RRP £6.99; www.suewickstead.co.uk.

