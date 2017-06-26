Daphne Casdagli exhibits at Festival of Chichester

Daphne Casdagli offers an exhibition of original prints and drawings for the 2017 Festival of Chichester.

Daphne’s exhibition shows how the process of etching in its technical development can be close to a painting, she explains, using all methods with and without acid producing similar marks and textures.

“A range of subject matter and colour is used. Otherwise the emphasis is on taking a life drawing out of the life room onto an etching plate, therefore using etching as an extension of drawing.”

Daphne is of Greek origin and trained at Guildford and Farnham Schools of Art. She also trained at the Royal College of Art in the painting department; spent a year as technician and teaching 25 years in various London art schools. On her retirement from teaching she was elected as Fellow of the Royal Society of Painter Printmakers and continues to exhibit at the Bankside Gallery. She is still organising life drawing sessions after ten years. Her work has been in private collections in Europe and the UK and in educational publications.

Daphne will be giving a talk on printmaking in relation to drawing on Wednesday, July 5 from 12-1pm. Phone 01243 512218 should you wish to book a place She will be exhibiting at .the little ART shop…..in West Wittering from June 30 to July 12 10am-6pm (4pm Sundays; closed Mondays).

