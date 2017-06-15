Enjoy open air film screenings this summer at Lewes Castle

Film lovers can experience some quality entertainment under the stars this June in the gorgeous setting of Lewes Castle’s Gun Garden.

The Picture House Pop Up Cinema has three outdoor screenings lined up.

This year’s movies are six-time Academy Award-winning musical La La Land, Wes Anderson’s critically acclaimed comedy The Grand Budapest Hotel and 1980s classic The Princess Bride.

Friday, June 23: La La Land (12A). Director: Damien Chazelle. Starring: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Rosemarie DeWitt. USA 2016. 128 mins.

In this Oscar-winning film, Mia, an aspiring actress, serves lattes to movie stars in between auditions and Sebastian, a jazz musician, scrapes by playing cocktail party gigs in dingy bars. As success mounts they are faced with decisions that begin to fray the fragile fabric of their love affair.

Saturday, June 24: The Grand Budapest Hotel (15). Director: Wes Anderson. Starring: Ralph Fiennes, F. Murray Abraham, Mathieu Amalric. USA 2014. 99 mins.

This quirky film is an energetic masterpiece full of hilarious cameos from some of Hollywood’s greatest stars. Ralph Fiennes plays the larger-than-life concierge of The Grand Budapest Hotel, where together with his lobby boy Zero, they engage in frantic adventures following the bequest of a priceless painting.

Sunday, June 25: The Princess Bride (PG). Director: Rob Reiner. Starring: Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Robin Wright. USA 1987. 98 mins.

Rob Reiner’s swashbuckling adventure, a witty send-up of conventional fairy tales, is 30 years old this year.

Chris Peters, general manager of Picturehouse Pop Up Cinema, said: “We’re always looking for interesting spaces to put on our screenings, but we also want to go to sites that people are used to coming to, where we can attract good audiences, the vast majority of whom will live locally.”

He added: “The castle is perfectly positioned, right in the heart of Lewes, and will provide a fantastic backdrop for three nights of classic cinema under the stars.”

Visitors are encouraged to bring a blanket and picnic food. There are a limited number of deckchairs available. There will be cardboard ‘bumbox’ seating on sale but visitors can bring small picnic chairs. These must be placed towards the rear of the cinema area.

Alcohol brought in from outside is not permitted but there will be a bar on-site.

Book your tickets online at www.picturehouses.com or purchase tickets at Lewes Castle on the night. Tickets cost £11 for adults and £6.50 for children.

