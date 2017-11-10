Oska Bright Film Festival, the leading international festival of films made by or featuring people with learning disabilities, runs at The Old Market, Hove from Wednesday-Friday, November 15-17.

Spokeswoman Lisa Wolfe said: “It is produced, managed and presented by a learning-disabled team. Now in its eighth edition, the biennial Oska Bright runs over three days, shows 100-plus films from around the world and welcomes 3,000 people. This year an extensive programme includes a new LGBTQ+ screening, Q&As with directors and film-makers and a digital-art installation Four Solos in the Wild, four powerful dances on film, created and performed by dancers from Arty Party. The awards ceremony features a performance by the sensational Daniel Wakeford.”

Lisa added: “Launching the 2017 festival is a selection of Queer Freedom shorts, celebrating the queer learning disabled community followed by a Q&A with some of the film-makers. This is followed by the UK premiere of Sanctuary, an award-winning feature from Ireland about sex, love, friends and freedom, things we take for granted, but for Larry with Downs Syndrome and Sophie with epilepsy it is a mountain to climb.

“Thursday morning is Young People’s Day, in partnership with Arts Awards and Team Domenica whose young programmers have curated a range of shorts from around the world.”

Lisa added: “Oska Bright has a long history of championing animators. Thursday afternoon’s screening brings together long-term submitters and new talent followed by a Q&A. Thursday evening it’s all about Dreams, including Man Without Direction, from Sweden – a dark, surrealistic journey with black comedy inspired by Dante’s Inferno.

“Friday’s screenings include documentaries, art films and a selection from Canada, culminating with an awards ceremony at which winning film-makers are celebrated.

“The off- festival programme includes screenings at Lewes Depot in collaboration with HOUSE Biennial, and at Towner in collaboration with Cinecity. At the Regency Town House, learning disabled artists Will Hanekom and Sarah Watson show new work on the theme of Wonderland; a HOUSE Biennial associate exhibition.

Becky Bruzas, festival director, said: “We’re thrilled to be presenting some of the best work we’ve ever seen – so come along and get ready to lose your head at the most out-there film festival on the planet.”

Tickets are £5 per screening or save money with a three-day festival pass for £30. theoldmarket.com/oska-bright-film-festival-2017.