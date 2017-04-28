Film review: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (5 out of 5)

It’s safe to say there were a few confused faces when, after several successful superhero movies, Marvel announced they were turning to one of their more obscure comic series.

But we all know that Guardians of the Galaxy was a massive success in 2014 and fans have been waiting impatiently for the next film.

And it’s just as good as the first.

All the elements that made that first effort such a great experience are back.

But that doesn’t mean this is a cheap re-hash just to cash in on a money-spinner.

The Guardians are now a force to be reckoned with after saving the galaxy first time round.

They have been asked to fight off a massive alien threatening some sophisticated batteries on a planet.

But the Guardians are a disparate bunch, with a penchant for finding trouble, often due to their own actions.

And while they are battling a race looking to kill them, Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) has a confrontation with a figure from his past.

In true fashion there’s plenty of action, CGI and all manner of creatures.

But there’s also a massive slice of humour that makes the whole 136 minutes a joy.

Pratt is great and Bradley Cooper (as the voice of Rocket) adds to the comedy.

Surprise package in the first film was Dave Bautista as Drax, a man-mountain who takes everything literally, and is just as funny this time round.

The tree Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) is back as Baby Groot, a charming and brilliant character.

There are a couple of interesting cameos, but Kurt Russell has a main role as the all-powerful Ego.

Set all this against a soundtrack that’s as brilliant as the first one and you have great entertainment.

As with most Marvel movies there are extra scenes during and after the credits, with one setting up another movie and a couple of jokey ones.

But the best news is that we will do all this again as the third film with director James Gunn again has been announced.

Film details: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (12A) 136mins

Director: James Gunn

Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista

Screening courtesy of Horsham Capitol