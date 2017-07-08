Film review: Spider-Man: Homecoming (4 out of 5)

The big question was always would this Spider-Man be third time lucky?

Way back in 2002 Tobey Maguire started on his trio of spidey movies and then Andrew Garfield began his brace in 2012.

Neither franchise really made the grade and now we have another re-boot, but with the backing of the already successful Marvel Universe to back it up.

Tom Holland gave us a glimpse of the new Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War but would he settle into a full feature?

The answer, thankfully, is yes indeed!

Much of this Spider-Man finally relates to the popular comic’s hero.

The tone is just about right, with the fun of a teenager thrown into some serious action, his first faltering steps at romance and the feel that this is a young lad trying to find his way through life.

The movie ignores all the background stuff about being bitten by a radioactive spider and the death of his uncle - we’ve seen that too many times.

Instead, following on from the Captain America story, we have Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jnr) taking a paternal eye on the young lad.

The plot follows the Marvel overall story about alien technology scattered around the US after the battles we saw in the Avengers and other tales.

One man, though, Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton), is trying to collect all this stuff to sell on as weapons.

Spider-Man soon becomes involved in a tough battle with his first solo adversary, the Vulture.

Tom Holland has a good handle on the spidey character, although he is very clearly older than the 15 years he’s supposed to be!

It’s a very long movie but full of great action and good humour.

As a traditionalist, the Aunt May character should be a little old lady but Marisa Tomei is certainly not that. However, she’s rather good in the role.

Overall, an enjoyable action movie that finally nails a vital Marvel Universe character.

Film details: Spider-Man: Homecoming (12A) 133mins

Directors: Jon Watts

Starring: Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr

Screening courtesy of Horsham Capitol