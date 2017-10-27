Film review: Thor: Ragnarok (4 out of 5)

The team behind the Marvel franchise are clearly learning and adapting after each film.

The early ones were good but lacked enough humour.

They’ve clearly sorted that out and this latest Thor movie is arguably a bit too comic on occasions.

And ‘rival’ franchise DC showed with Wonder Woman that we should have good main roles for women, so, in Thor: Ragnarok we Cate Blanchett and Tessa Thompson allowed to show their excellent acting skills.

When we left Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in his last solo movie his brother Loki (Tom Hiddlestone) had taken over the throne and removed their father Odin to somewhere unknown.

In this latest instalment, Thor ends up imprisoned on a remote planet, desperate to get back to Asgard where Blanchett’s character Hela is threatening to take over.

Grabbing the director’s reins this time is Taika Waititi, whose delightful low budget 2016 film Hunt for the Wilderpeople was one of the surprise hits last year.

If you’ve seen that movie (and if not you should) it’ll be no surprise that there’s plenty of funny moments.

In fact, Waititi himself turns up as a strange and wonderful rock-like creature with some of the best lines,

Of course, there’s plenty of full-on action sequences, a cameo from Marvel legend Stan Lee, plus other superhero characters turning up.

And the obligatory extra couple of scenes during and post credits.

Overall, though, it’s a very entertaining addition to the franchise that will appeal to those who feel superhero films take themselves too seriously.

Film details: Thor: Ragnarok (12A) 130mins

Directors: Taika Waititi

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett

