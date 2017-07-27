GAPA dancers put on beautiful end-of-year show in Haywards Heath

Former Holby City star Sharon Maughan, known to many as the Nescafe Gold Blend actress, attended the Gielgud Academy of Performing Arts (GAPA)’s end-of-year performance at the Hub, Haywards Heath, last week.

GAPA Land, inspired by this year’s hit movie La La Land, featured an homage medley to the Oscar-winning film danced to the live music of the GAPA Band, as well as a Cole Porter medley and a new ballet, Imperial Concerto.

Imperial Concerto. Picture by Graham Keetley

The show also premiered some screen test films for principal Suzanne Gielgud’s forthcoming feature film Olga, which is currently in development.

After the performance, which showcased the talents of a selection of GAPA pupils ranging from age five through to 18, Sharon Maughan and Republica pop star Saffron, handed out medals for achievement and progress during the annual prize-giving ceremony.

Sharon congratulated the pupils telling them: “Wow. You are all absolutely beautiful.”

Suzanne Gielgud said: “Sharon and I recently met at the 2017 Nice International Film Festival where I had my latest documentary film The Gospel of Ross McKim in competition.

“Sharon won the award for Best Actress for the feature film Untitled. I invited her to come and watch the GAPA show and my Olga test scenes because there is a role in my Olga film that she’d be absolutely perfect for.

“Having Sharon at the performance was such a treat for us all as she added a real touch of professionalism and glamour to the day. It also helped to make it an exciting experience rather than the sad occasion that we’d envisioned it might be. With the Central Sussex College now closing the Haywards Heath campus, our final GAPA performance there was its swansong.

“The Hub is now shut for at least six months while building works are completed.

“Meanwhile, GAPA is relocating to Great Walstead School with its wonderful performing arts facilities.

“We still intend to fight for the site and resubmit our bid to the DFE to run a free school at the Hub, but due to the recent general election, the submission deadline was postponed.

“Regardless of whether the free school does happen and whether or not we return to the Hub, GAPA will continue to thrive and produce a new generation of performers for the profession.”

Click here to find out more.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.