Haunting drama and dark mystery at the Book Lovers’ Supper Club in Ditchling

Two creepy but ingenious plots aim to thrill guests attending the next Book Lovers’ Supper Club in Ditchling on Wednesday, November 30.

Award-winning author Jenn Ashworth’s fourth novel, Fell, blurs the line between the real and spirit worlds as Annette returns to the crumbling house where she grew up. Her arrival ‘awakens’ her dead parents who watch over her, longing to make amends. A tale of unfinished business, it explores the urge to believe in miracles when ordinary people face mortality.

Sabine Durrant. Picture by Mark Mawson

Sabine Durrant’s pacy psychological thriller, Lie With Me, is a dark, intense mystery that keeps you turning the pages. Paul Morris – a handsome author with an unsavoury past – goes on holiday to a Greek island with his new girlfriend, Alice, and her friends and family.

But this is where a young girl disappeared ten years earlier, and as tensions simmer, Paul’s dreams of creating a new life turn into a nightmare, for he is not the only one with an agenda…

Tickets include an autumnal vegetarian supper from Harry @ Ahimsa, and a free glass of wine. Doors open at 6.45pm at The Barn, Lodge Hill Lane, Ditchling. Tickets are £25 from tabl.com (plus 75p booking fee) or £25 from Ditchling Post Office.

Find out more at www.facebook.com/BookLoversSupperClub

