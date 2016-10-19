Pablo's Chichester installation

An ambitious installation by the Argentinian-born artist Pablo Bronstein provides the latest contemporary intervention in Pallant House Gallery’s 18th century townhouse in Chichester.

Spokeswoman Sarah Jackson said: “Reflecting his enduring fascination with historic architecture, Bronstein has created a series of panoramic wallpapers featuring heavily-decorated architectural landscapes that will disrupt the sense of history and space of the house whilst providing a bold response to its past domesticity. The installation will be in situ until spring 2017.

“As part of Pallant House Gallery’s contemporary programme Pablo Bronstein has created an original series of wallpapers for the stairwell and downstairs spaces of the Gallery’s Queen Anne townhouse, built in 1712.

“The wallpapers reflect Bronstein’s appreciation of 18th-century architecture and decorative arts and respond to the domesticity of the Grade 1 listed townhouse.

“Illustrating an intricate architectural landscape featuring ornate mausoleums, the wallpaper will also demonstrate Bronstein’s love for design that is unashamedly ornamental.

“Born in 1977 in Argentina, Bronstein grew up in Neasden, north-west London, where his obsession with architecture originated. In a desire to break free from his childhood’s ‘dreary backdrop’, Bronstein constantly designed imaginary buildings in elaborate detail.

“His installation at Pallant House Gallery will recall this intricate architectural style and pair it with the traditional interiors of the original townhouse. The completed work will comment on this domesticity and the link between architecture and the people that live within it.”

Sarah added: “Like much of Bronstein’s work Wall Pomp juxtaposes the antique and the modern; in this case the panoramic wallpapers of the 18th century which depicted fantasy views of exotic places such as Greece, Brazil or China are reinvented using modern techniques.

“Bronstein’s designs will show an architectural landscape strewn with enormous mausoleums and heavy decorative effects. Each structure is laboriously designed as a fully- functioning prototype using 3D modelling technology. To Bronstein it is essential that each structure – from the largest buildings down to the smallest architectural details – are believable from a spatial point of view. It is from these fully fleshed-out models that Bronstein creates the final wallpapers using digital print, using the walls of Pallant House as a giant canvas and working around the panelling which both complicates and fragments the design.”

