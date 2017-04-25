Petfringe puts the emphasis firmly on fun for 2017 programme

“Sounds Like Fun” is the tagline this year as Petfringe, the new fringe festival for Petworth, enters its third year.

Announcing the 2017 programme, Pete Drummond, the festival’s driving force, said: “Petfringe has pulled together a whole range of different shows and acts all of which have a quirkiness that will make you think, make you laugh and, most importantly, give you a good time; true to its motto of putting on home-grown talent plus guests.”

It will run from June 29-July 9, finishing just a few days before the Petworth Festival (July 12-29) begins.

“We don’t overlap at all. We are appealing to different audiences and different price brackets. We like to think that we are taking it back to some of what the festival did when it first started. This is an alternative arts festival in Petworth. It is all about fun and interest and staying true to the idea of home-grown plus guests. At our big out-door music concert last year, no performer on the main stage came from further than 17 miles away.” The growth has been exponential, Pete says: “We started in 2015 when we were finding our feet. In 2016, we put a lot of things together. We sold three times the number of tickets in 2016 than we did in 2015, with 16 shows in eight days. And unlike a lot of festivals, we are the producers of the shows. It is the festival that takes the risks, unlike Edinburgh or Brighton where people pay to come to perform. We take the risks, but that is a form of quality control.”

June 29 – The Sax Life of a Legend, Sofa and Stuff in Fittleworth.

June 29-30 – two one-act plays, Midhurst and Kirdford Players, Leconfield Hall

June 30 – Stand Up Rising Stars (Phil Wang), Hampers Green Palladium; Dance-a-thon, dance all night, Market Square; Boys Own Guitar Hero, The Black Horse, Byworth.

July 1 – The Big Saturday Out, Hampers Green Palladium; Wanna Play an Instrument, Leconfield Hall; Can you Bottle Happiness?, Leconfield Hall.

July 2 – Kit & McConnell Pheasant Laughter, Leconfield Hall; Learn Circus Skills, Hampers Green Pall.

July 4 – The Fretful Federation Mandolins, Hampers Green Palladium.

July 5 – The Twat in the Flat and other Poems, The Black Horse in Byworth; Seven Seas – Drip Action Theatre Company, Hampers Green Palladium.

July 6 – Opera under the Stars, The Welldiggers; Girls Allowed, The Black Horse.

July 7 – Dawn Gracie Petfringe Vintage Do, Leconfield Hall; Acoustic Writers Guild, Black Horse.

July 8 – The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Three Crowns in Wisborough Green; Burlesque-a-go-go, Leconfield Hall; Bob Kingdom’s Queen Victoria, Leconfield Hall; Dr Al’s Serious Child, Hampers Green Palladium,

July 9 – If Music Be The Love Of Food, The Welldiggers; The Petfringe 6s Cricket, Sofa and Stuff in Fittleworth; Nick Cope, Hampers Green Palladium; Wanna play an instrument, Leconfield Hall.

www.ticketsource.co.uk/petfringe; Box office number - 01798 808080.

