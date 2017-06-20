Talks at this year’s Festival of Chichester include Piracy In The Indian Ocean: Truth From The Front Line on Wednesday, June 21 at 7pm.

The speaker will be Martin Ewence in the Pallant Suite, South Pallant, Chichester, PO19 1SY.

Rising out of desperation then greed, Somali-based piracy hit merchant ships in the Indian Ocean with extraordinary effectiveness between 2008 and 2011.

From his time as chief of staff to the NATO counter-piracy force from 2010-11, former Navy Commander Martin Ewence brings you the facts. In aid of the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society. Tickets £12 to include wine and nibbles. Disabled access.