The passionate connection at the heart of tango...

Tango Fire brings together two words that sit together naturally for a show at Brighton Dome Concert Hall on Wednesday, February 22 at 7.30pm.

Tango superstars German Cornejo and Gisela Galeassi are joined by a cast of talented couples, including several world tango champions and the best dancers from Buenos Aires’ famous tango houses, each chosen for their individual style and interpretation of the genre.

As German explains, Tango Fire encompasses all that defines Argentine tango: dancing which sizzles with sensuality, accompanied by the unforgettable music of the great tango masters including Piazzolla, Pugliese and Gardel, performed by live band Quarteto Fuego and vocalist Jesus Hidalgo.

“Tango is one of the most passionate dances in the world so everyone loves it. It’s something special not just for Argentina. It generates something special everywhere because of the intimacy of the dances that the male and female create. It is about communication. You need to be close.”

It is not necessarily sexual: “When I started dancing tango, I did it with my grandmother! It is about love, but it is not about sexual or sensual love necessarily. It depends on how you feel in the moment and who you are dancing with. The tango was originally a dance of improvisation. All the steps appear in the moment, and it just depends on what your mood is – though obviously, we have choreographed this. But I think you can tango through every mood that you feel. It just depends on how the mood will affect the tango!”

German and Gisela became World Tango Champions in 2003 and 2005, and have collectively won forty gold medals at national tango competitions. They have been performing together since 2010.

The show itself, goes back to 2005, since when Tango Fire has become a global phenomenon. On its last visit to Britain, it won the 2015 Latin UK Award for Theatre Production of the Year: “We originally developed the show in Argentina, but we have travelled around the world with it. People just love tango. We have five dance couples that are great performers and also champions, so people love them all the more!”

The love is the same around the globe, though inevitably it is expressed in different ways: “When we are in China or Japan or Asia, I would not say it is more respectful, but they are more quiet during the shows and then you get the standing ovation at the end. During the shows, they are more calm. In the United States, they are much more excitable. They are more wild and more noisy. When you are in the middle of your performance, they are screaming and shouting! If you understand the culture of the place you are going to, you can expect it and understand the reaction, but really when you dance tango, you and your partner are in a bubble to keep your connection.”

