Top crime writer Peter James to host talk in Horsham

Calling all fans of the Peter James detective novels, a Horsham primary school is offering you an audience with the international best selling author.

Peter, whose books have been enjoyed by millions of readers across the globe, will host a very special Evening With... at the Barn on the Causeway on Monday, November 6, with all proceeds going to St Mary’s HSA, the parent /teacher group which raises money for the school.

At this event, Peter will talk about his 13th Roy Grace detective novel, Need You Dead, and will also be available to meet with members of the audience and sign copies of books afterwards. His books have sold millions of copies worldwide and have earned Peter a legion of loyal fans.

The evening will start at 7.30pm and tickets are now available from www.wegottickets.com/event/418116, costing £10 until tomorrow (October 20), after which they will retail at their full price of £15.

Tickets are available on a strictly first come, first served basis.

If you have any questions, please email stmaryshsa@hotmail.co.uk .

Drinks will be available from the bar and there will also be a very special auction on the night.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.